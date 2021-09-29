New Moravian University sign
Jenny McCain | 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's out with the old and in with the new at Moravian University.

Signs with the name "Moravian College" were taken down Wednesday.

Crews put up the banner saying "Moravian University" and changed the names on two of three college shuttles.

More university signs are expected to go up next week.

On May 12 the college got approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to begin operating as a university.

The college officially made the transition to Moravian University on July 1.

Moravian College signs are being preserved and will be available for alumni.

