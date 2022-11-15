WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure destination is coming soon to the Easton area.

HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course, is set to open in the spring at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, in Williams Township, according to a news release.

The facility will feature a four-story outdoor ropes course with zip lines, free fall jumps, a giant swing and more for a "thrilling climbing experience," the release states. Courses also will delineate between children and adults for family-friendly fun.

HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.

“We’re proud to be opening our second adrenaline destination in the Lehigh Valley,” McCreary said. “I was inspired by the resurgence of interest in outdoor family-friendly activities during the pandemic and knew that the Lehigh Valley needed a one-stop food and fun destination for day trippers and residents.”

HangDog will feature 115 climbing elements, two 240-foot ziplines and a giant swing 45 feet above the ground.

There also will be outdoor games, a dog-friendly beer garden, HangDog Cafe food stand and bandshell for live entertainment.

The business' macot is Dewey, modeled after McCreary's own beloved dog.

"HangDog looks forward to providing a premier destination for families, corporate groups, summer camps and school field trips starting next year," the release states.

Hangdog is a climbing term for when climbers rest on a rope. Climbers hangdog when it’s time to take a rest, take in the views and enjoy the adventure.

"Hangdog isn’t just a moment in climbing, but a lifestyle, and our team is bringing that to the Lehigh Valley," a message on the business' website reads.

The high ropes course was granted zoning approval by the Williams Township Zoning Hearing Board in February.

Officials said the course will have the capacity for up to 150 guests and is expected to create 30-40 new job opportunities.

“My family loves the outdoors!" McCreary said earlier this year. "The one silver lining from the COVID -19 experience is that it taught a lot of people that they love to be outdoors as well. We want to encourage people to get off technology, enjoy experiences together, and push their comfort boundaries.”

To learn more about HangDog, visit its website and follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.