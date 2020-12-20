SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County family, devastated after their outdoor holiday display was vandalized earlier this week, has had their Christmas spirit renewed.
The family has seen an outpouring of support since the incident, including a band coming by to play Christmas songs outside their house.
"We had a couple of people come by, one guy dropped off a blow-up, another guy tried to give us money, and then the carolers, it just warmed our heart to hear it," Heather Kern said.
Kern’s mother, Rose Behler, said a neighbor alerted her early last Sunday morning that their blow-up Christmas decorations had all been punctured and deflated. Behler said she didn't have the heart to tell her young grandson what happened.
"We just told him that, and I know it sounds silly, his mom told him that the Grinch stole Christmas, and that's pretty much what happened," Behler said. "A bunch of grinches stole Christmas."
"I took a walk down in the front and that's when we noticed that everything in the front was slashed open with a pocket knife,” Behler said.
The Christmas display is an annual tradition at the home on Green Acres Drive in Salisbury Township.
"You do it for the kids, and right now with everything going on in the world and just being so crappy, you just look for things to make people happy," Behler said. "And for someone to just come take that away it's just so wrong."
The family says they have no idea who would do this -- and they're not hopeful they'll find out. But they still believe in the magic of Christmas, and they're not letting anyone destroy that.
"Christmas is all about being together," said Behler. " We're family, and that's what Christmas is to us."