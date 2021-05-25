Allentown Band in West Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's spring and summer concert series is back.

The parks and recreation department has scheduled 32 concerts between May 30 and September 19, the city said in a news release.

The band concert season kicks off Sunday, May 30 with a performance by the Allentown Pioneer Band at 7:30 p.m. at West Park.

All concerts are free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Any concerts canceled due to inclement weather will be rescheduled to a later date in the summer.

The full concert lineup is on the Allentown Summer Concert Series Facebook page.

