ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red air quality alert.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the air quality in the Lehigh Valley is the worst in the country right now.

It's considered "hazardous."

But for some people, working involves being outside.

On Allentown's West End, postal workers are battling another force of nature to ensure delivery, smoke from the Canada wildfires. But they're not the only ones.

A landscape crew from Plantique are digging in on 27th Street replacing mulch.

The DEP says Wednesday day a code red alert day. Even so, resident Olen Martin has some home improvement projects to get done.

"I am putting together a shed to disguise my trash cans," said Martin.

Martin says he has been taking breaks periodically. He says it's rough out there.

"You can feel it in your throat, but we are muddling through," said Martin.

A few blocks over, Sweeney's Reliable Roofing has a job to do.

Owner Patrick Sweeney and his crew are wearing masks to protect themselves while they replace the siding on this home and are working an abbreviated schedule to stay safe.

"Half days, get some things done and then when it starts to hurt bad just go in. I don't know what the long-term effects of this stuff is you don't want to take too many risks but stuff has to get done," said Sweeney.

The city of Allentown is also cutting outdoor work short, sending parks and recreation workers home to wait out the smoke.

Health officials say if you have to go out, you should wear a N95 mask and limit your exposure.