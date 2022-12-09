The outpouring of support continues for the families of the two firefighters who died Wednesday in West Penn Township. 69 News found two GoFundMe pages, raising funds for the loved ones of Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris.

Days after a fire ravaged the house on the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, the street looks much calmer. But the mourning for those lost in it has only just begun.

"He risked his life a lot to help others doing things like this," Marvin Gruber's nephew, Steve, said. "That's who I'd like him to be remembered as."

Now two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of both 59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old Zachary Paris.

One was organized by New Tripoli Bank for the families of both victims. Eight hours after it was created, it had already raised $8,365.

The other, organized by Natasha Bleiler, was made for Paris's family. 23 hours after it was created, it had already raised $26,253.

"The community, friends and family, all the condolences have been so outpouring, it's amazing," Steve Gruber said.

Christopher Kammerdiener, who lived in the house, was found dead in a wooded area behind the home Wednesday night. His death is under investigation.

Both firefighters were volunteering with the New Tripoli Fire Company. They each leave behind a wife and two children.

For Paris, it's two young girls. According to the GoFundMe page set up for his family, they are ages eight and five. Gruber's son Nick was also with the fire company.

"Nick Gruber is also an assistant fire chief for New Tripoli Fire," Steve said.

First Assistant Chief Paris fought fires with New Tripoli for the last 12 years. Gruber was also a long-time firefighter himself.

"He's always been working with the fire companies," Steve Gruber said. "Almost all his life that I remember. Even when he was young."

Paris started young, too, according to the one GoFundMe page. The organizer writes:

"Since the age of 15, Zach was also involved with Blandon Fire Company. His mom shared that she would drive him to fire calls, or he would use his bicycle, placing his boots and gear in a basket."

A friend of Paris told 69 News he was the type to give you the shirt off his back. A friend of Gruber's says he was the one everyone went to for help.

"Most people know that he was very helpful, heartwarming guy do anything for you," Steve Gruber said.