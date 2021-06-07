BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Police and city officials are coming together to connect with area residents.
Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez and Bethlehem Chief of Police Michelle Kott announced the Police Department’s new Neighborhood Outreach Initiative.
The Mayor and Police Chief believe the events and circumstances of the past year challenged the Police Department to examine many of its operations, the deployment of personnel, and engagement with the community.
The Police Department underwent some restructuring earlier in the year realigning command responsibilities. It also put a renewed focus on connecting with the citizens of Bethlehem.
Mayor Donchez says a product of that renewed focus in the Police Department is the Neighborhood Outreach Initiative.
The Mayor and Police Chief say the initiative will place officers on foot and bike patrols in designated areas of the City to help build community trust through positive police citizen interactions.
They believe being on foot or bike allows the officers to be easily approached to discuss neighborhood issues or concerns. City officials hope hearing from residents directly will allow the officers to better understand issues and allow them the opportunity find resolutions.
This initiative is in place and officers have already been out in several neighborhoods.
The goal of the neighborhood outreach initiative is to reduce crime by strengthening relationships through building trust and legitimacy.
To date, the Police Department reports that they've documented well over 1000 community contacts during these outreach patrols.