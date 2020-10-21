WALTHAM, Mass. – During a call with stock analysts Wednesday, Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific said, “The work we’re doing today is having a profound impact on the world.”
A bold statement, but Wall Street seemed to agree as Thermo Fisher stock reached a 52-week high.
Thermo Fisher Scientific has several facilities in the greater Lehigh Valley.
Third quarter results were outstanding in almost every area, with 36% growth in sales and 91% increase in adjusted EPS (Earnings Per Share).
Casper’s pride in his company extends beyond its third quarter financial results. Thermo Fisher is one of the companies leading the fight to conquer COVID-19. It generated $2 billion of COVID-19 related revenue in the quarter and returned its base business to growth.
Thermo Fisher further expanded its global pandemic response, including launching the Amplitude Solution to automate high-throughput PCR-based testing for COVID, adding significant capacity for viral transport media production in Europe and introducing two new COVID-19 antibody tests that are available in the U.S. and Europe.
The company also said it continued to increase its capacity to help governments and biopharma customers globally meet future demand for new therapies and vaccines.
In addition, Thermo Fisher launched the Just Project to benefit historically black colleges and universities by donating more than $25 million of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, instruments, supplies and technical assistance to enable the safe return of students and staff, and also established a $20 million Foundation for Science supporting STEM education in underserved communities.
"We further accelerated our exceptional growth momentum in the third quarter," said Casper. "Our teams executed very well to build on our leadership in supporting the global pandemic response and also captured opportunities to grow our base business.
"We've continued to meet COVID-related customer demand by launching new products across our company, such as tests and automated workflows to accurately diagnose the virus and enable society's return to work and school. At the same time, we're adding new capabilities, including scaling up production of sample collection products and essential laboratory supplies as well as increasing our pharma services capacity to support new therapies and vaccines. The combination of all these activities is creating a strong foundation for future growth."
3rd quarter results
Most companies would be ecstatic with Thermo Fisher’s third quarter results.
Revenue for the quarter grew 36% to $8.52 billion versus $6.27 billion in 2019. Organic revenue growth was 34%, currency translation increased revenue by 1% and acquisitions increased revenue by 1%.
GAAP(Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2020 increased 157% to $4.84, versus $1.88 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased to $2.43 billion, compared with $0.95 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin increased to 28.5%, compared with 15.1% in the third quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2020 increased 91% to $5.63 versus $2.94 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter grew 97% compared with the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 32.9%, compared with 22.7% in the third quarter of 2019.
Segment results
Life Sciences Solutions Segment
In the third quarter of 2020, Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew to $3.42 billion, compared with revenue of $1.70 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin increased to 54.9%, versus 34.5% in the 2019 quarter.
Analytical Instruments Segment
Analytical Instruments Segment was the only part of the business to have a down quarter, and that was just barely. Revenue was $1.34 billion in the third quarter compared with revenue of $1.36 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 12.8%, versus 23.0% in the 2019 quarter.
Specialty Diagnostics Segment
Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue grew to $1.43 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared with revenue of $0.88 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin increased to 27.9% versus 25.3% in the 2019 quarter.
Laboratory Products and Services Segment
In the third quarter of 2020, Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue increased to $3.11 billion, compared with revenue of $2.62 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 11.4% versus 11.6% in the 2019 quarter.
Looking ahead
Casper told the analysts, “We’re on track to have a truly spectacular year.” The company said it expects 29% organic growth in the 4th quarter and 60% year-over-year growth in EPS. For the full year 2020, Thermo Fisher expects a 20% growth in revenue to $30.52 billion and a 40% growth in EPS to $18.27.
Casper added, "The past nine months have been nothing short of incredible for our company, and I'm truly humbled by our colleagues around the world who are making a meaningful and positive impact on society through their work.”
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) helps customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through its premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – they offer a combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. The company employs approximately 75,000 people globally.