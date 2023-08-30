FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - An overnight fire damaged a home in Freemansburg, Northampton County.

It was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story home in the 900 block of Monroe Street, a fire official said.

Firefighters struck two alarms for more manpower to the scene, and the fire was put by 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in the attic, and the home appeared to sustain heavy damage.

The family was home at the time, but escaped unharmed. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

The Freemansburg fire marshal is investigating what caused the blaze.