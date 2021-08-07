ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shots fired Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital. Authorities are now searching for the person responsible.
Police were alerted around 2:15 a.m. of a shooting that happened near the Allentown Bus Terminal at Hamilton and Race streets in downtown Allentown.
Officials say at least one person was shot and taken to Lehigh Valley- Cedar Crest for treatment. The condition of the person is unknown.
Police blocked off a section of Race St. Saturday morning to investigate.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown Police.