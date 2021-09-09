N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Though not as intense as last week, another round of rain soaked parts of the Lehigh Valley, causing some streets to flood.
Rain moved through late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Route 145 near Clearview Road in North Whitehall Township was closed as water was gushing across the road.
Heavy rain ended in the Lehigh Valley not too long after midnight Thursday, but the National Weather Service said runoff could be slow to recede, so watch for flooding on roads. Some showers could linger Thursday morning before clearing up by midday.