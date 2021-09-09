N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Though not as intense as last week, another round of rain soaked parts of the Lehigh Valley, causing some streets to flood.

Rain moved through late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Route 145 near Clearview Road in North Whitehall Township was closed as water was gushing across the road.

Heavy rain ended in the Lehigh Valley not too long after midnight Thursday, but the National Weather Service said runoff could be slow to recede, so watch for flooding on roads. Some showers could linger Thursday morning before clearing up by midday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.