LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa - An overturned tractor-trailer thought to be carrying bananas has brought traffic on I-78 East to a standstill.

The accident occurred in Lower Saucon Twp. near Exit 71 at around 10:45 a.m. No injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported all eastbound lanes closed between Exits 71 and 75 at 11:18 a.m.

Fire, police and EMS crews continue to respond to the scene.