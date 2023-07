BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say an overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on Route 378 NB.

PSP confirm the accident is at the Rt. 378 off-ramp onto Route 22 EB, Schoenersville exit.

Officials tell 69 News the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

No word on what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.