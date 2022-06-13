overturned tractor-trailer Route 22 eastbound ramp to 309 south
Mike Nester | for 69 News

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash closed a highway ramp in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Monday.

The big rig overturned on the ramp from Route 22 eastbound to Route 309 southbound around 8 a.m.

A tow truck was working to remove the tractor-trailer, but the ramp is expected to be closed for a while, state police said around 9 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.