S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash closed a highway ramp in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County for several hours Monday.
The big rig overturned on the ramp from Route 22 eastbound to Route 309 southbound around 8 a.m.
The ramp was closed until almost 11:30 a.m. while a tow truck and crews worked to clear the scene.
No serious injuries were reported.
