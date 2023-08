L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - An overturned tractor-trailer turned Interstate 78 into a parking lot in Northampton County.

The big rig overturned before 9 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from Route 33 south to I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township.

Traffic was being forced westbound on I-78, and many drivers got off at the Hellertown exit/Route 412 to then head eastbound on 78.

The extra traffic caused stop-and-go delays between Route 33 and Route 412 until about 10:30 a.m.