Pennsylvania Turnpike overturned truck Lehigh Valley exit ramp
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission | Twitter

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Lehigh Valley exit ramp is causing traffic delays Friday morning.

A truck overturned around 9:30 a.m. on the Northeast Extension's northbound ramp at the Lehigh Valley interchange (exit 56).

Drivers are able to get by, as the truck is tipped out over the shoulder, but traffic is slow on the ramp.

The state's traffic map shows heavy traffic leading up to the ramp as well.

