BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - A popular and long-standing orchard in Lehigh County is up for sale.

The co-owner of Grim's Orchard in Breinigsville tells 69 News that the business was listed last month for just under $11 million.

The owner says he and his wife, who co-owns the property, are getting ready to retire.

But he says he thinks it's going to take a while before they find a buyer. He says the orchard is in full swing and operating as usual.

Grim's Orchard & Family Farms, at 9875 Schantz Road, started as 17 acres of land growing feed corn, wheat, barley, and oats, raised over 3,000 chickens, and planted a one-acre garden, according to its website.

The website says the orchard now has thousands of apples, strawberries, cherries, vegetables and pumpkins to choose from for Pick-Your-Own, and activities for the whole family to enjoy spring, summer, and fall.