ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now.

"Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said.

Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street.

Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing out of the deal just last month.

"It was kind of tough, very tough actually. Hindsight being 2020, had I known that wasn't going to happen, I wouldn't have closed the restaurant," Sorrentino said.

But most of the equipment and furniture has already been sold, and the staff has been let go.

Sorrentino says he can't believe just how much interest people have in the institution, even months after it closed.

"I thought enough time had passed that people grew numb to it but evidently not," Sorrentino said.

Which has him thinking even harder about what to do next. He says he'll have a decision within a year.

"Probably nothing to this degree but you never know. It could be a smaller venue, it could be a food truck but you never know. We're going to take some time and think about that," Sorrentino said.

"It's very humbling. It means a lot to me that my family helped create so many memories."

Sorrentino is already in negotiations with another buyer, but didn't want to reveal more details at this time.

"I believe all things happen for a reason so I hope this going to be a positive for our family," Sorrentino said.