SLATINGTON, Pa. - A fire broke out at the Slatington Marketplace building Friday morning, and the owner tells us it was likely caused by a lightning strike.

Fire crews raced to the building just before 9:00 a.m. for a report of smoke, and it wasn't long before vendors learned something was wrong.

"My phone started going crazy this morning. Everybody was calling all my volunteers and everything like oh my God what's happening at the Marketplace?" said Denise Martinez, who runs the Caring Hearts Clothing Closet stand in the Farmer's Market, and was worried about her merchandise.

"This is our bread and butter to keep our organization up and running, along with our other fundraising efforts that we do here within our community in Slatington," said Martinez.

Thankfully for Martinez, the fire was on the other side of the building, away from any vendor booths. Washington Township Fire Chief Tito Burgos said it wasn't easy to find because it was in the walls, and it took a while to put out.

"There is water damage in the building, because we had to put the fire out with water. We tried extinguishers at first, but the fire was advancing on us," said Burgos.

All the firetrucks came as a surprise to shoppers we spoke with.

"Thought we'd come down to show off the town, and here we can't because of the electrical fire," said Eleanor Glowacki, who drove down from Albrightsville.

The antiques market closed down for the day, but the power came back on just before 1:00 p.m., so the farmers market on the other side of the building is back in action.

"We are open for business, so please come," said Martinez.

The antiques market manager tells us they plan to be back open starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.