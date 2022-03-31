ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When you're in the Brass Rail, it doesn't look like a restaurant about to close. It’s actually pretty packed for a Thursday afternoon. Which makes it all the more difficult for third-generation owner Mark Sorrentino to close, instead of relocate.
"I'm trying not to get emotional. The customers here and the employees are like my family - our family,” Sorrentino said, but it's been impossible to staff since the pandemic, and find a new location.
"We've been looking for spaces to rent or buy and that market is through the roof as well," Sorrentino said. "The times today are very difficult to operate a business.”
Which means the end is coming for a restaurant that has been open for 91 years. Originally started in 1931 in downtown Allentown on Hamilton Street, it is credited with bringing the cheesesteak to the Valley.
Mark’s first memories with the restaurant are working the Allentown Fair with his sister: “Our job was to peel the onions for steak sandwiches behind the stand. And we’re talking bags and bags and bags of onions.”
The news came as a sad surprise to loyal customers, hoping to follow them somewhere else.
"Now, I'm coming about eight times a month and I used to come even more often when they had breakfast,” said Joe Kloss. He’s been coming to the Rail since the 1960's. He even has a loyalty card.
"I understand there's quite a few of these out there. People do come back on a regular basis. A lot of restaurants hit and miss, but this is a place people would always come back to,” Kloss said.
He notes it’s part of a dying breed: "There used to be restaurants like The Walp's, the Village Inn, Trainer's, these were big family-owned restaurants."
The official closing date is June 4, but Mark says he's still leaving all options on the table.
If you miss them, you will still be able to find a cheese steak at the end of August.
"I have decided that I definitely want to do the Allentown Fair,” Sorrentino said.
A Royal Farms convenience store will be built at the site of the Lehigh Street restaurant.