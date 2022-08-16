WILSON, Pa. - The future of the vacant Dixie Cup plant in Wilson, Northampton County remains unclear. The owner of the property says there are several offers on the table and he's hoping to pick one in the next few weeks.

"We've been looking at doing various things with the building in terms of residential, manufacturing and/or warehousing again," said Joseph Reibman, a partner and the official representative of Wilson Park LTD, which owns the property.

Reibman says he has four to five offers on the lot.

"We've been part of that community for a very, very long time," said Reibman. "My objective is to find a buyer/developer who will restore the building to an asset again in the community."

One of the offers is from Nat Hyman of Hyman Properties. He wants to renovate the building into apartments.

"The offer was $5.5 million with no contingencies," said Hyman. "He has back taxes due of approximately $500,000, so this would allow him to pay off the taxpayers."

"When you look at an offer on a building, there are a couple of things you need to look at," said Reibman. "One is the amount, obviously. The second thing is the structure of the deal, and we're a little short on both ends right now."

Reibman has owned the space since the 1980s. It was just a few months ago there was talk of an agreement with a New Jersey-based developer, but that sale didn't go through.

"The agreement has expired, but we're still having discussions," said Reibman.

Northampton County's Executive Lamont McClure is against that specific proposal, since it involves warehouses.

"I have no particular dog in that fight but what I would say is I am focused now on killing any tax breaks for the last mile logistics facility or warehouse," said McClure. "Look, we're adding 1000 trucks on our roads a day. We don't need one more warehouse, one more truck."

"I hope he comes back and we can make a deal," said Hyman. "I think it'd be an iconic property. The Lehigh Valley has a desperate need for housing, desperate, so that lends itself well to this."

Reibman says details of the other offers are confidential.

"No decision has been made yet," said Reibman.