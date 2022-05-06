WILSON, Pa. - The old Dixie Cup facility in Wilson Borough, Northampton County, looks like it's about to have a new owner. A New Jersey-based real estate developer has announced that he was in a contract to buy the historic building.
Northampton County officials were a bit confused during an economic development meeting when the New Jersey developer made an announcement saying that he purchased the facility after he and his wife spotted it on a road trip.
“Out of the corner of our eye we saw a big cup and from my understanding it was not for sale, but it drew us to the property,” said Nick Tsapatsaris.
The building where drinking cups were manufactured hasn't been used since the 1980's.
Tsapatsaris says Joseph Reibman, who has owned the facility since 1983, sold him the building.
“We were able to sign a contract with Mr. Reibman Wilson Park LTD, we have done our due diligence at this point, and are closing on the property,” said Tsapatsaris.
Original plans for the building were that it would be used for high-end apartments, but the building will now be used for what he calls a last-mile logistics center.
“We're not looking to do something very different, we're going to put quite a bit of love and attention into restoring the building and the cup, if not for the cup, we would not be here,” said Tsapatsaris.
Reibman confirmed that an agreement is in place to sell the building to Tsapatsaris, but it hasn't yet gone to closing.
Reibman says that's expected to happen sometime next month.