ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The site of the former Montex Textiles mill in Allentown could be transformed into a new housing complex, if the area receives approval to be rezoned.
During Wednesday night's meeting, Allentown City Council referred an ordinance that would amend the city's zoning map for various parcels in East Allentown.
The applicant, The Yasin Khan 2021 Family Trust, is the equitable owner of roughly 5.3 acres located at South Sixth Street and West Cumberland Street, where the Montex building once stood.
The property has not been utilized since the textile company ceased operations in 1999 and has been entirely vacant since the mill was destroyed by fire in 2005. The land is currently covered with brush and debris, according to Joseph Fitzpatrick, an attorney representing the applicant.
Should the request receive approval, the applicant plans to construct four buildings featuring 138 one- and two-bedroom units, Fitzpatrick told council Wednesday night.
Fitzpatrick noted in his application for rezoning that "the request is minimal relief necessary to achieve feasible and successful redevelopment of the property, which has laid vacant for a long period of time."
Council referred the bill to city's planning commission and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for review.