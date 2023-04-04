WEST EASTON, Pa. - At this time we know at least seven businesses were located inside a West Easton warehouse that caught fire Tuesday.

They ranged from a car detailing company to a medical waste business.

We talked with the owner of one of the businesses who thinks he may have just lost everything. Shortly after 5 a.m., Jack Updike woke up to a call about the fire and did the only thing he could.

"Just get out of bed and start running," said Updike.

When he got to the scene, he quickly learned his business, Lehigh Structural Components, got the worst of it.

"We lost four forklifts. We just had a saw installed less than a year ago. That was $320,000, and the rest of the machinery, so it's a total loss," said Updike.

We also talked with the company Mike Curcio Race Products across the street, that thankfully it only had to deal with some ash and a power outage. Owner Mike Curcio said it has him wanting to prepare.

"It's just a wake-up call. It makes me think about all of our fire safety things and just getting that all in place, just in case. You just never know," said Curcio.

Fire crews tell us the warehouse did not have fire suppression measures installed. They were still pumping water on the fire Tuesday evening, because some industrial materials continued to burn.

"Our issue now is the burning plastic. They collect recycled plastic, and part of the roof material fell on top of that," said West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in the fire, and Updike said his company had insurance. So he's planning to set up shop right back in the same spot in the future.

"We definitely will. We're in a great industry. We've had, all of our competitors have contacted us to build trusses for us until we can get up and running," said Updike.