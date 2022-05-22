ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary remains neck and neck between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz with a recount likely. And now sparking debate is a federal appeals court ruling from Friday that undated Lehigh County ballots, which arrived on time should be counted in the 2021 general election.
It was filed in response to a close Lehigh County judge's race. In March, a federal judge had ruled those ballots should not count. He said the handwritten date requirement on the return envelope does not pose an undue burden on the plaintiffs' right to vote. On Friday, a federal appeals court determined that since the ballots were returned on time, the voters should not be punished for forgetting to date the return envelope.
"It's a great victory for the voters of Lehigh County," said Marian Schneider of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.
Now that ruling has McCormick and Oz at odds over whether any undated ballots should be counted.
Politico is reporting that a letter to counties from the McCormick campaign argues that mail-in and absentee ballots without dates on their envelopes should be counted.
Dr. Oz is speaking out against it. He says that McCormick's legal team is following a tactic that could have harmful consequences for elections in Pennsylvania.
Marian Schneider of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania said she thinks it is important to remember that all of these voters who forgot to date the envelope are valid registered electors of Lehigh County.
"There was no dispute that their ballots got there on time and they signed the back of the envelope. They just forgot to handwrite the date," said Schneider.
It remains unclear on how many undated mail-in ballots there may be from Tuesday's primary and if the appeals court's decision will extend to Tuesday's primary.
A formal written opinion still has not been issued on Friday's federal appeals court decision. It is possible that decision could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. It is also unclear if Pennsylvania's secretary of state will issue any directives to county election officials based on Friday's ruling.
It appears that we could see more legal challenges in the week ahead.