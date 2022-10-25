Standing just feet apart two weeks ahead of the November election, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman met Tuesday night for a one-time only debate.
People across the country are now talking about the clash, about policy and positions, about fitness to serve, and about truth and lies. An estimated 9 million people were expected to tune into the debate Monday night. This race could decide who controls the U.S. Senate.
Major talking points included the economy, abortion, illegal immigration and fitness to perform in the role as Senator after Fetterman's recent stroke. In a question asked about releasing his medical records, all Fetterman said was that his doctor said he is able to serve.
Fetterman used closed captioning during the debate due to auditory processing issues stemming from a stroke he suffered in May. He said the stroke knocked him down, but he is going to keep getting back up.
It's a struggle obvious to viewers when he had, at moments, delayed speech and a hard time answering some questions. Fetterman didn't try to hide his medical condition.
"I had a stroke," Fetterman said. "He's [Oz] never let me forget that. I might miss some words during this debate."
It didn't stop the two from answering tough questions that are front and center on Americans' minds, including the economy and inflation.
"I can make the difficult decisions as you do in the operating room as a surgeon," Oz said. "I will make them cutting our budget as well to make sure we don't have to raise taxes that are already desperately in pain from the high inflation rate."
"Here's what I think we have to fight about inflation here, right now," Fetterman said. "That's what we need to fight about inflation because it's a tax on working families."
On a question regarding fracking, Fetterman was asked to explain two conflicting statements — one saying he opposed fracking and a more recent one saying he supported it.
"I do support fracking," he said, with a struggle obvious to viewers.
Another major talking point among voters: abortion. Fetterman says he fully supports women's rights.
"Roe v. Wade," Fetterman said. "That was the law of the land for 50 years. He [Oz] celebrated when it fell down and I would fight to reestablish Roe v. Wade."
Oz says decisions should be left up to the state's elected officials and its people.
"I am not going to support federal rules that will block the ability of states to do what they wish to do," Oz said.
Early in the debate, the candidates were asked about what qualifies them to be a U.S Senator.
"This campaign is all about, to me, is about fighting for everyone in Pennsylvania, that everyone that ever got knocked down that needs to get back up," Fetterman said, "and fighting for all forgotten communities all across Pennsylvania that also got knocked down that needs to keep get back up."
Dr. Oz said he is running for U.S. Senate because he believes Washington keeps getting it wrong with extreme positions.
"I want to bring civility, balance, all of the things you want to see cause you've been telling it to me on the campaign trail," Oz said, "and by doing that, we can bring us together in a way that has not been done of late. Democrats, Republicans talking to each other."
The two stuck to their scripts in pointing out flaws in each other throughout the hour. Oz pointed to what he continually referred to as Fetterman's "radical agenda," and the lieutenant governor accused Oz of being unable to tell the truth, calling it the "Oz Rule."
Election day in Pennsylvania is Tuesday, Nov. 8.