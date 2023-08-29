HARRISBURG, Pa. - Attorney General Michelle Henry said Tuesday two people have been arrested, and more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl was seized, after an investigation of an alleged drug trafficking operation based in Allentown.

Wilson Jose Rosario, 33, and Luis Manuel Ventura, 21, face charges of felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, and related offenses, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Rosario and Ventura were arraigned and bail was set at $600,000 apiece, the AG's office said. Both men are at the Lehigh County Jail.

The AG's Office says authorities seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl - nearly 165,000 doses of the deadly drug.

The Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation worked in collaboration with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and Allentown police to identify the trafficking operation, and, on August 26, executed search warrants that uncovered a stash of fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million, the AG's office said.

During searches of three Allentown properties, officials also seized packaging materials, including respirators, scales, vacuum sealers, and $3,400 in cash, according to the news release.

The case will be prosecuted by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.