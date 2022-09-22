ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County is taking new steps to combat the opioid epidemic, thanks to a big cash infusion.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that Lehigh County is receiving $17.6 million from a $1 billion settlement previously reached with opioid makers.

He made the announcement at the Allentown Center for Recovery.

Shapiro said more than 5200 Pennsylvanians died from overdoses last year. Nearly 200 of them were in Lehigh County.

Shapiro said the county has already gotten more than $1.7 million of the funds. The money will go toward adding more resources and expanding existing programs to help opioid users get into treatment.

"We can make an impact. We can bend this curve in a positive way. And most importantly, we can save lives together," Shapiro said.

Shapiro says a second payment of the settlement will be given to Lehigh County before the end of the year.