WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Changes may be coming to mail delivery services from the USPS, but not if Pennsylvania's attorney general has anything to say about it.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is making his way across the state to spread his message. Monday- surrounded by postal workers- he stopped in the Lehigh Valley to continue his push. He says he wants to protect postal workers and the services they provide.
"In fact, it was the postal workers who sounded the alarm when the illegal cuts were announced last year which threaten the services that we all rely on," Shapiro says.
Shapiro says last year, Post Master General Louis DeJoy implemented a series of what he said would be cost - saving initiatives. But Shapiro says they had devastating effects on mail services. Now, Shapiro says, DeJoy continues to push his agenda. Shapiro says the proposed service cuts would slow down 40 percent of first-class mail.
"I'm talking about the millions of Americans, especially older Americans and our veterans who use the USPS to pay their bills, to receive unemployment checks, or to get the medications they rely on," Shapiro says.
"We must acknowledge, during this peak season, we fell far short of meeting our service targets," DeJoy says.
Earlier this year, DeJoy acknowledged the setbacks from last year and says, the current plan he supports will help stabilize the struggling agency and stem a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade.
"Our dire financial trajectory, operational network misalignment mail trends, outdated pricing, infrastructure under investment, inadequate people engagement, and an insufficient growth strategy all demand immediate action," DeJoy says.
Shapiro says those changes will cause postal workers and the American people to suffer. He has support from a handful of other attorneys general. No more changes have been officially implemented with the U.S. Postal Service, but if they are, Shapiro says, a formal lawsuit will be filed.