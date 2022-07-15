EASTON, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley farms are showing how their produce can help feed families struggling to put food on the table.

It's Urban Ag Week, and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding stopped at two local urban farms Friday.

He visited Easton Community Gardens at the Easton Community Center, which grows its own produce that gets donated to programs like the Neighborhood Center's Food Pantry.

Redding also visited the Seed Farm in Emmaus, a nonprofit that offers farm training and other services.

"It's critically important, of course, just from a nutrition standpoint, sustenance standpoint. But it's also workforce, the pride that we've seen all over the state that comes from growing something and having a productive space," Redding said.

The secretary also visited Wilkes-Barre Community Gardens in Luzerne County as part of the final leg of his statewide tour.

This is the fifth year for Urban Ag Week.

