A Pennsylvania appeals court reversed a lower court ruling over whether or not to count undated ballots.
The move could determine the fate for the third and final spot for the Court of Common Pleas in Lehigh County.
As it stands, only 74 votes divide Republican candidate, David Ritter, who is in the lead, and Democratic candidate, Zachary Cohen.
The case is centered on whether Lehigh County should count a remaining 261 mail-in ballots that were submitted on time but do not have a date on the return envelope.
In the 2020 presidential election, the state supreme court ruled in favor of counting undated ballots in that particular instance. The majority said that should not happen again.
A divided appeals court ruled on Monday in favor of Ritter, who believes those votes should not be counted.
In a statement to 69 News, Ritter said, "My team of attorneys and I are very pleased by the decision of the Commonwealth Court. We are now hopeful the matter will soon be fully and finally resolved so that the citizens of Lehigh County will have a full complement of Judges on the Court of Common Pleas."
In November, the board of elections voted to count the votes after hearing arguments on the meaning of the Supreme Court decision.
In December, a Lehigh County judge also ruled that the votes should be counted.
In a statement to 69 News, Cohen's Lawyer, Adam Bonin said "These 261 ballots are from registered voters who turned in their ballots on time. Their ballots should be counted. We respectfully disagree with the decision of the Commonwealth Court and will be appealing to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania immediately."