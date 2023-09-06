ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of the candidates for Pennsylvania Attorney General made a stop in our area Wednesday.

Democrat Joe Khan held a rally at the IBEW building in downtown Allentown.

Khan is a former Bucks County Solicitor. As a federal prosecutor he helped investigate corruption in Allentown.

The investigation eventually led to the trial and conviction of former mayor Ed Pawlowski.

Khan is one of three Democrats running for attorney general.

He's joined by former Philadelphia public defender Keir Bradford-Grey and former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is the only Republican to announce so far.

Current Attorney General Michelle Henry is not running next year.