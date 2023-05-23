BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Millions of Americans will hit the roads this holiday weekend, and law enforcement officers will be keeping a close eye on them.

PennDOT officials, along with local and state police, gathered in Bethlehem Tuesday to kick off seatbelt enforcement.

They said they'll have extra patrols on the roads through June 4 to look for drivers who are either impaired or aren't buckled up.

There will also be highly visible, evening seatbelt enforcement checkpoints throughout the state.

It's all part of the national "Click It or Ticket" effort.