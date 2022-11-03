ALLENTOWN, Pa. — It's been a good year for the Allentown Art Museum. First, it unveiled its new American Galleries. Then, it announced free admission. Now, a grant will help make visitor experiences even better.

"From its humble beginnings, founded by William Emerson Baum in 1934, this bedrock institution, the crown jewel of the art scene, has stood the test of time," said Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne, a Republican who represents part of Lehigh County.

Browne said to make sure the Allentown Art Museum is able to continue its mission of providing world-class exhibitions, the state awarded it a $700,000 grant for capital improvements to the most historic part of the museum, The Kress Gallery.

The money will be used to address, among other things, decades-old lighting, climate-control issues and wall displays.

Right now, because the exterior facing wall is made of century-old brick, priceless paintings are hung on cables.

"These new funds will allow us to address some of those capital improvements that are critically important to this collection, which is some of our greatest treasures, but also, you know, one of the beloved galleries to our community," said Max Weintraub, the museum's president and CEO.

They are beloved because of works like the Portrait of Young Woman by Rembrandt, but when the improvements are done, she'll have another treasure by her side — two Tiffany windows the museum is the process of acquiring from a church in Pottsville.

"If Walter Emerson Baum could see what his creation has grown into, Browne said, "I have no doubt that he would be standing here and beaming with pride with all of us."