NAZARETH, Pa. - By 2030, more than a quarter of Pennsylvanians will be 65 or older. The newly-confirmed State Secretary of Aging, Jason Kavulich, says to meet the needs of a growing senior population, senior centers are key.

He was in Northampton County Wednesday to announce a $119,000 improvement grant for Oliver Boarding House in Nazareth.

"Senior centers have been combating social isolation for 50+ years. We just haven't called it that until the pandemic," Kavulich said.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Lottery through a competitive application process.

"It's a $2 million pot of money that make sure the centers have funds to upgrade their equipment, make sure that they have activities, to make sure that they make capital improvements like sidewalk repairs and HVAC systems," Kavulich said.

The grant will be used renovate the kitchen and make building improvements. It was one of two in the county get a grant this year. The state also awarded $70,000 to Silver Connection in Easton.

"People who feel lonely, who are isolated from other people, have detrimental effects to their health," Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said.

Joanne Lambert, 83, travels a half mile by bus to the center nearly every day.

"With living by myself, it gives me people to be around and the meals we get are good," Lambert said. "When I leave here today and go home, I don't have to worry about standing at the stove and making supper for one person."

The state program received more than $7 million in requests this year alone. Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget proposal would add another $1 million to the program.

"You know, senior centers aren't just activity centers," Kavulich said. "Senior centers are community links. They keep people connected to services. They keep people connected to each other."