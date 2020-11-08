EASTON, Pa. - The pandemic has traditional fall events, like Easton's PA Bacon Fest, reinventing themselves.
The annual fall event usually draws tens of thousands of people downtown, but this year, it was moved to Hugh Moore Park so people could be spaced out.
Organizers dubbed the re-invented event as "The Bacon Experience" for 2020.
"First of all, it was just kind of, okay, can we go forward with anything, you know, with the state we're in right now, but we wanted to try and bring something together for this year just to keep the event in the front of people," said organizer Marcy McKinney. "It is our largest fundraiser for the Greater Easton Development Partnership."
Organizers were still able to keep the downtown area involved in the event. More than a dozen Easton restaurants and shops offered bacon-inspired menus for Bacon Restaurant Week.