EASTON, Pa. - It just wouldn't be fall in Easton without the annual PA Bacon Fest.
But holding an event that draws tens of thousands of people to downtown wasn't an option in 2020, so organizers had to get creative.
"You can take a lot of things virtual, but it's hard to take food virtual," said organizer Marcy McKinney.
McKinney considered sites all over the city for this year's Bacon Experience, the re-imagined festival for pandemic times.
The ticketed event will be held at Hugh Moore Park and will consist of six seatings of 200 people each. Five vendors will serve up signature bacon items.
Jeremy Bialker, executive chef and general manager at Two Rivers Brewing, one of the participating restaurants, said preparing for PA Bacon Fest is always a big undertaking but he is happy at least some form of it is happening this year.
"It always took a lot of calculations and finally we come to COVID Bacon Fest and it goes from an event with 90,000 people down to about a thousand people," he said.
Ticket sales to The Bacon Experience have closed but if you missed out, there's still some bacon left for you.
Over 14 Easton restaurants and shops are offering bacon-inspired menus for Bacon Restaurant week that runs through Sunday.
You can find more information at the Bacon Fest website.