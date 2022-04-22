L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Just ahead of Earth Day, Pennsylvania announced it has bought the development rights for 40 farms across the state.
The investment of more than $9 million will make sure those farms stay green spaces for years to come.
One of those farms is True Blue Farm in Lower Mount Bethel Township. It's one of three farms in Northampton County that are part of this program. The state purchased the development rights for 47 acres there, and owner Jane Burkholder tells us that guarantees her son can continue on as a 4th-generation farmer on the land.
Burkholder tells us True Blue Farm has been home to crops and farm animals for hundreds of years.
"My family has been farming here in Northampton County for, since the 1800's," said Burkholder.
Burkholder and her husband Al are keeping up the tradition they hope to pass on to their kids.
"Al and I farm pumpkins and hay, and now my son Aaron and his girlfriend are taking over the farm," said Burkholder.
But over the years they've seen some of their family land disappear.
"A part of our original farm was sold to other farmers and ultimately it ended up in development. We don't want to see that happen here," said Burkholder.
But State Rep. Ann Flood, who represents part of Northampton County, said it is happening here more and more.
"Here in the Lehigh Valley, our farmlands are going away. The warehousing and the home developments that are going up," said Rep. Flood.
And once developments move in, the farmland is gone forever, which is why Burkholder said she jumped at the opportunity to sell her land development rights to the state.
"That does ensure that, even if the farm should pass out of our family, that no one else can develop it either," said Burkholder.
Meaning her land will remain a farm for generations to come.
"To be able to have that land preserved here is a great win for us," said Rep. Flood.
"Hopefully more farmers will take that step and continue to preserve land here," said Burkholder.
With this new announcement, Pennsylvania has now preserved more than 6,000 farms and more than 600,000 acres of land in total.
For a full list of the farms preserved, people can go to the state's website.