EASTON, Pa. - Communities across the region are unifying to say "thank you" to veterans this Veterans Day. There were emotional events all day Friday, and more are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Rain was falling and patriotic pride was flowing at the Joint Veterans' Council - Forks of the Delaware and Easton Memorial Day Parade Council's annual ceremonies.

"It's important because we're remembered," said James Mineo, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Palmer Township. "We're thought of."

"They have given us their freedoms at great cost to themselves," said Chaplain Joseph Pokojni, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

It was the 100th anniversary of Upper Hackett Park's World War One Memorial Grove, which has trees planted in tribute to local vets who lost their lives in the war.

"I've been attending these events for almost 45 years," said Mineo. "It cheers me up just to be here."

Elementary schoolers gifted handmade cards after the ceremony.

In the Parkland School District, more than 100 veterans were honored at four assemblies.

At Schnecksville Elementary School, a World War II veteran spoke to students, who then sang patriotic songs back to veterans in the crowd.

"It's important for the students here to kind of see a living part of their history, to understand that their freedom isn't free," said Schnecksville Elementary Principal Damian Goodman.

It's a lesson you're never too old for.

Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted a ceremony and celebration, too.

"Everything that we have all around us is because somebody made a selfless sacrifice," said Natasha Swartley, a U.S. Navy veteran and a student at LCCC.

Over at the new Lehigh Valley Hospital–Carbon, the first flag was flown.

"The burial flag for one of our member's grandfathers who served in Korea," said Dr. Lawrence M. Riddles, LVHN's regional chief medical officer and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

At ArtsQuest in Bethlehem, three generations of veterans reflected on their experiences serving in World War II, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War conflicts.

"You go from civilian world to military world and then you have to come back into regular world and you want to do right," said Steve Ondrusek, a U.S. Army veteran.

They did; community members worked to show that veterans' challenges and victories are all appreciated.

"Remembering their service, what they've done during those active-duty years, protecting our country themselves, the citizens," said Mineo.

"When you sign on that line, you're writing a blank check to the United States government that you're going to put your life on the line, and I think that's the most important part that you can take away from being in the military," said Ondrusek.

"By honoring them today and every day, not just for their selfless sacrifice and their service for their country, but for their pride and their dedication and commitment to that selfless service, is a way to give back and say 'thank you," said Swartley.