The day after the election, Lehigh County still had a long way to go in counting mail-in ballots.
"This is not a race, we're not going to be in it as a race, we're going to make sure every single vote is counted correctly," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
It received about 83,000 mail-in ballots, and as of late afternoon it had a little more than 35,000 counted.
Neighboring Northampton County tallied its 75,000 mail-in ballots by early Wednesday morning.
"I'm happy to report Northampton County finished counting this morning at 6 a.m. so 154 of 154 precincts are reporting," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "That's both same-day machine ballots and mail-in ballots."
Pennsylvania has been on the slower side of tallying overall. As of late Wednesday morning, the secretary of state said about half of the state's mail-in ballots had been counted.
That's about where it was expected to be. Still, it begs the question why the state is taking longer.
Armstrong says other states, like New Jersey, were able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day. Pennsylvania election workers had to wait until the polls opened.
He says if counties could have started three days prior, it'd be a different story.
"We'd have been done, we'd have all our results," Armstrong said.