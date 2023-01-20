UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a woman who pleaded guilty in 2015 in the brutal stabbing of her mother Cheryl Silvonek in the driveway of their Upper Macungie home.

She had asked for a new trial, claiming that her lawyer, John Waldron, had been ineffective counsel. A Pennsylvania Superior Court, in a filing Thursday, disagreed, saying Waldron had been effective.

Waldron had also been determined to be effective after a six-day hearing in which Waldron and his witnesses all testified.

Silvonek could now appeal to the state Supreme Court, but it can decide whether or not her case will be heard.

Prosecutors had asserted that she was not an innocent by-stander but instead, an accomplice to her mother's murder in 2015. They again showed damning text messages between Silvonek and her then-boyfriend Caleb Barnes, and surveillance video of the two inside a Walmart a few hours after the murder buying supplies like bleach.

A case had largely been built on the premise that Silvonek was perpetually abused and manipulated by Barnes and forced to kill her mother, who disapproved of the age gap between the two.

Barnes, who was 20, at the time, also took part in the murder, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Silvonek was sentenced to 35 years in prison.