S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts.

The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts did not have the authority to impose the mandates.

A written opinion says the lawsuit's arguments are now moot because the mask mandates are no longer in place.