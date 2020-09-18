A Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling gives the green-light for the use of drop off ballot boxes for the presidential election.
Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong says the county is now scrambling to scout locations and meet requirements.
Armstrong says among other things, drop boxes must be fastened to an immovable object and emptied every 24 hours. The person doing it must be certified by the election board.
Armstrong says the county purchased drop boxes ahead of the ruling and is now making plans on how to set them up.
"There's going to be a cost and again now I'm hoping that the state says here's some more money counties because we've said you can do this. Here's how you can fund it," said Armstrong.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says he's keeping an eye on a federal challenge to the drop box issue, but he says he feels confident the drop box used by the county during the primary election will be back out in the rotunda on Election Day.
McClure says the county retrofitted a prescription recycling drop box for ballots, but didn't say if that would be repeated.
"If we have more drop boxes then just the one in the rotunda they will be in government facilities that have cameras and are secure," said McClure.
The ruling also moves the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot to Oct. 27. It allows mail-in ballots to be counted until Friday Nov. 6 as long as the ballot is post marked by Election Day.
All of this, barring an appeal to the ruling.
County election officials say they are also waiting on legislation that will allow mail-in ballots to be counted three days prior to the election, something Governor Wolf is expected to approve.