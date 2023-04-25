A Pennsylvania appeals court has denied a new trial for a man convicted in a deadly Easton shooting.

The ruling, filed Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, says Northampton County's COVID-19 protocols during the 2020 trial did not interfere with Jacob Holmes Jr.'s right to a fair trial.

Holmes was convicted in December 2020 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2009 shooting of Miguel Aponte. He was sentenced in April to life in prison after a jury deadlocked on whether to impose the death penalty.

Holmes had asked the county court in October and November 2020 to delay his trial, which had already been delayed several times due to COVID and other reasons.

He said the court's pandemic protocols, which included requiring jurors to wear clear masks, staggering juror seating and having the public sit in a separate room and watch the trial through video, denied his right to a face-to-face confrontation during trial, the ruling says.

Holmes had also requested a change of venue and venire, saying the news coverage of the case would impede a fair jury.

The Superior Court ruled that the safety precautions "did not significantly interfere with jury selection, the jury's ability to observe witness demeanor or access to members of the public."

It also upheld the trial court's decision to deny the change of venue and venire request.

The ruling means Holmes' conviction and sentence stands.