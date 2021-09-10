HARRISBURG, Pa. - The summertime resurgence of coronavirus cases continues in Pennsylvania, but at a lesser rate than in recent weeks.
State health officials report just over 19,000 new COVID cases over the past seven days. That's up by about 1,000 from the week before. But it's less than previous week-over-week increases that had topped several thousand.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 – Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%.
Daily hospitalizations have climbed above the 2,000 mark, but they remain far below the wintertime peak of 6,000.
Deaths from the virus are also ticking up. The state reported 37 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 28,535.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 74,905 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,020 cases among employees, for a total of 90,925 at 1,616 distinct facilities in all 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,012 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 30,460 of total cases have been among health care workers, the state health department said.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks 5 among all 50 states for total doses administered. As of Thursday, 66.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Vaccine providers have administered 12.3 million total vaccine doses, including 51,322 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
6,040,960 people are fully vaccinated, with 20,950 vaccinations administered since Thursday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.