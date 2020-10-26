During a virtual news conference Monday morning, Pennsylvania Democrats criticized President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and what they referred to as a lack of economic development.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild, who is running for re-election against Republican Lisa Scheller, and Pennsylvania Democratic chair Nancy Patton Mills to denounce President Donald Trump's rallies in the Keystone State, including a visit Monday to the Lehigh Valley.
"People in Pennsylvania are hurting from this economic crisis," Wild said. "Frankly, they were hurting as a result of the Trump administration's policies even before this pandemic ever hit our shores."
"What I hoped the president would do (Monday) and maybe any day between now and Election Day is finally, finally tell us what is his plan to tackle the virus, but it sounds like that's not going to happen," Casey said.
69 News also spoke with former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who endorsed Joe Biden after dropping out of the race and is considered to be a potential member of Biden's administration, if he wins the presidency.
Buttigieg said Biden, who also visited Pennsylvania over the weekend but held smaller events, isn't hurting despite the lack of in-person attendance.
"I don't think it's ever a disadvantage to show respect for the health and safety of your supporters and that's what the Biden/Harris campaign is going to continue to do," Buttigieg said. "But you're seeing all kinds of outreach in person and virtual trying to turn out every last vote because we know that this is going to be a close race."