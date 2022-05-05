If you’ve checked your phone’s weather app over the last 24 hours, you may have had some concerns.
The app was showing a "hazardous" warning for the air quality in the Lehigh Valley, with the Air Quality Index showing a value of 500. To put that into perspective, the United States Environmental Protection Agency says a "‘satisfactory" Air Quality Index would be below 100.
When they reach more than 100, it starts to be considered unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. As that number rises, so does the concern.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday an air monitor - Allentown COPAM (Commonwealth of PA Air Monitoring) - was malfunctioning at the time of the high readings.
The department said it is taking a look at what caused the sensors to malfunction. It says no air quality issues are expected over the next few days, and no alerts will be issued by the department.
