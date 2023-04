L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County landfill is expanding.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it has approved an application from the Bethlehem Landfill to expand its operations.

It will grow by another 40 acres in Lower Saucon Township.

This is separate from another expansion request that's still pending. That one would allow the landfill to add 189 acres, with nearly 118 acres designated as a new disposal area.