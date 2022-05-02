The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it's beginning an investigation into a chemical spill in South Whitehall Township.
The spill happened Sunday morning at the GEO Specialty Chemical plant. Lehigh County Emergency Services tells us the state DEP is dealing with GEO Specialty Chemicals directly, and the company has hired an independent contractor to handle the cleanup.
So Lehigh County Emergency Services is no longer involved, but they were able to tell us the spill has been contained, and they don't believe any chemical got into the nearby Jordan Creek.
The chemical has been identified as Dowtherm A. Emergency Services said the product actually froze after spilling early Sunday morning, prompting a shelter in place order for people living within a one-mile radius of the plant in South Whitehall Township. Emergency services later said there was no immediate threat to the public.
Dowtherm A is a heat transfer fluid, and a fact sheet from the manufacturer Dow Chemical says it can cause skin and eye irritation. It also says "Spills or discharge to natural waterways is likely to kill aquatic organisms." But one day after the spill we were able to see fish alive and swimming in the Jordan Creek.
Emergency services was no able to tell us exactly how much of the chemical spilled in total. They do not believe anyone needed to be treated for exposure.
The state DEP said its investigation is in its early stages and it has not yet sent someone out to visit the site.